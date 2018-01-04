Alaska responds to Sessions’ move against legal marijuana

Alaska’s attorney general says her office is evaluating a U.S. Justice Department decision rescinding an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states, like Alaska.

But state Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth says her office has a duty to uphold and implement state law and will continue to do so.

Alaska voters in 2014 approved legalizing marijuana for recreational use by adults 21 and older. The state regulates the industry.

The first retail marijuana shops opened in 2016.

Lindemuth says the Justice Department’s actions create uncertainty for states that have legalized marijuana. She called the decision disappointing.

Gov. Bill Walker says he is committed to upholding the will of Alaskans and will work with the Justice Department and Alaska’s congressional delegation to prevent “federal overreach.”

