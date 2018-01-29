Alaska Senate plans to release report on alleged retaliation

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Senate plans to release a report on alleged retaliation by one of its members.

Senate President Pete Kelly recently told reporters that while Wasilla Sen. David Wilson was cleared of sexual harassment allegations, “there was a retaliation.”

Kelly said Monday there was an official finding and the Senate plans to release the report, but he wouldn’t elaborate.

A message was left with Wilson’s office.

The Legislature’s human resources officer found Wilson didn’t violate policies against harassment when he placed a cellphone near the hemline of the skirt of a female House staffer trying to keep Wilson from listening outside a closed-door meeting.

The report was released at Wilson’s request. However, he also asked the video be released, which the Legislature has not made available.

