Alaska Senate Republicans reject Walker pick for open seat
By KFQD News
|
Feb 14, 2018 @ 11:05 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Senate Republicans have rejected Gov. Bill Walker’s nominee for a vacant Senate seat.

Walker will now have 10 days to nominate someone else.

He had chosen Randall Kowalke to replace former Sen. Mike Dunleavy, a Wasilla Republican who resigned to run for governor. Kowalke applied for the seat but wasn’t one of the three names sent to Walker by Republicans in the district.

Appointees must be from the party of their predecessor. When a vacancy occurs, parties traditionally send the governor names though he’s not bound to them.

The pick, though, is subject to confirmation, in this case, by Senate Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche says the people of Senate District E should be able to fill the seat with someone they support through the traditional process.

The post Alaska Senate Republicans reject Walker pick for open seat appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Navy meets with Kodiak community to address traini...
Mayor says borough residents aren’t complying with...
Seismologist: Tsunami chance reduced with quake ty...
Former state trooper dies in Alaska prison
Lawyer: Alaska lawmaker won’t resign over assault ...
Alyeska, Prince William Sound board at odds over t...
Comments