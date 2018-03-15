Alaska students rally on Capitol steps for school safety

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A crowd of students and adult supporters rallied in front of the Alaska Capitol Wednesday to draw attention to school safety.

Bianca Eagan, a senior at Juneau-Douglas High School, says students want to know if they are safe in their classrooms.

It’s a discussion she says students haven’t had yet with school administrators. She says students will see what their reaction to the march is and seek to advance the conversation after that.

The walkout comes one month after a shooting at a high school in Florida left 17 people dead and prompted a national debate about school safety and gun violence.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, who attended the rally, says his administration is looking at steps that could be taken to improve school safety.

