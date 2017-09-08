Alaska to plan road network across isolated Arctic

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska budgeted $7.3 million to plan the construction of a network of roads extending hundreds of miles across the Arctic.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported (http://bit.ly/2wNuaio ) on Thursday that the Arctic Strategic Transportation and Resource Project is touted as a plan to connect isolated communities in the north as well as develop oil fields across the region.

While the full cost of this undertaking is not yet known, it would require major funding that the state hopes the federal government would support.

State Rep. Dean Westlake whose district includes the North Slope Borough says connecting the communities would help residents.

Gov. Bill Walker says the road network would make finding and developing oil fields in the Arctic easier.

The state plans to begin consulting with the communities this winter.

