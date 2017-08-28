FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Director of the Alaska Division of Insurance Lori Wing-Heier will be one of the officials who will present to the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2vkR4h2 ) the committee will hold health care hearings next week, beginning with testimony from health care directors and commissioners from several states.

The other four presenters are from Tennessee, Washington, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma.

Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander and Ranking Member Patty Murray announced earlier this month the committee would hold a series of hearings in September on stabilizing premiums in the individual insurance markets.

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski Alaska has one of the highest costs for health care. She says lowering these costs for Alaska and other states is an important goal of hers.

The post Alaska to present at Senate health care hearings appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.