Alaska troopers use battering ram to arrest Idaho fugitive
By KFQD News
|
Aug 23, 2017 @ 10:43 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers used a battering ram mounted on an armored vehicle to break into a Fairbanks home and arrest a man wanted in Idaho.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2w44FGT) reports the tactical vehicle took out the front door and several trees in front of the house.

A police dog eventually found 41-year-old Kelo Smoke hiding in a crawl space under bats of insulation.

Troopers went to Smoke’s home Tuesday as they investigated his involvement in a traffic crash that morning.

They learned he was wanted on an extraditable arrest warrant for a probation violation in Idaho and that he previously had been hostile to law enforcement officers.

Negotiations, smoke grenades and flash-bank grenades failed to dislodge Smoke.

He was arrested after a standoff of about eight hours.

