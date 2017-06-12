Alaska volcano erupts, flight alert raised to highest level

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Volcano Observatory has raised its flight-warning system to the highest level after Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted on Saturday morning.

An eruption cloud 30,000 feet high has been observed in satellite data and lightning has been detected. Ash can harm and stop jet engines.

Ash from southwest Alaska volcanoes is a threat to airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet.

The observatory’s Volcano Alert Level remained at warning Saturday morning as a continuous seismic tremor was ongoing.

Bogoslof has been erupting periodically since mid-December. The volcano is 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

