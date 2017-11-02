Alaskans differ as Senate debates drilling in Arctic refuge
By KFQD News
|
Nov 2, 2017 @ 10:35 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alaskans are bringing the debate over oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to the U.S. Capitol.

At a hearing on the Hill, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and Republican lawmakers told a Senate committee that drilling would create jobs and enhance energy security.

Walker and other drilling supporters say they’re confident that a GOP plan to open a small part of the 19-million-acre refuge to drilling would maintain environmental protections and conserve wildlife.

But a leader of an Alaska Native tribe told senators that oil development would threaten the refuge’s pristine coastal plain, “the sacred place where life begins” and home to caribou that provide the tribe’s subsistence.

The post Alaskans differ as Senate debates drilling in Arctic refuge appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Alaska sues opioid maker, alleging deceptive marke...
Teen dies in crash of four-wheeler outside Unalakl...
Alaska sees continued growth in marijuana tax reve...
US Coast Guard rescues 6 seal hunters on Alaska is...
Women at University of Alaska Fairbanks call for e...
Wasilla woman held on suspicion of passing fake $2...
Comments