SITKA, Alaska (AP) – With rain on the horizon, the U.S. Forest Service has decided to keep Blue Lake Road closed in Sitka.

The Sitka Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2wudpZN ) the road was closed on Friday due to a landslide.

Tongass National Forest spokesman Paul Robbins Jr. said district officials are being cautious because of expected rainfall.

The U.S. Forest Service states there is no current estimate of when the road will reopen.

Meteorologist Bob Tschantz said heavier showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Juneau is estimating Sitka’s lower elevations will get 2 to 2.5 inches of rainfall through Friday night and the higher elevations will get 2.5 to 3.5 inches.

City officials issued a public service announcement on Friday alerting the public to the closure.

The post Alaska’s Blue Lake Road remains closed with rain forthcoming appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.