JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has upended the state’s distilleries by approving new regulations that forbid them from serving mixed drinks.

The Juneau Empire reports that the board’s decision came Tuesday at the end of a daylong meeting.

The state’s nine licensed distilleries have previously testified that mixed drinks served in approved tasting rooms are key parts of their individual business plans. But under the new rules, licensed distilleries may provide mixers, and they may sell alcohol distilled on site, but it will be up to the customer to mix them into a single drink.

The two-drink limit at all distilleries will remain in effect. The new rules will go into effect when signed by the lieutenant governor.

The post Alcohol board approves ban on distilleries serving cocktails appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.