Alyeska, Prince William Sound board at odds over training

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. and the advisory group that monitors oil tanker activities in Prince William Sound are at odds over how far Alyeska’s tugboat operators should have to go to demonstrate they can operate safely in poor weather and wave conditions.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council board passed a resolution on Jan. 18 that insists oil tankers and their tug escorts should not be allowed to operate in the Sound if weather conditions deteriorate beyond what has been deemed safe for training.

The resolution calls for operators to only operate in conditions that they have trained in.

Alyeska says it shares the advisory council’s commitment to protecting the environment, but that the corporation disagrees with training in uncontrolled conditions.

