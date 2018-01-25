Anchorage bookkeeper sentenced for $750,000 embezzlement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 42-year-old Anchorage bookkeeper will spend three years in federal prison for embezzling more than $750,000 from the construction company where she worked.

Raenette Yangson also was convicted of submitting false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors say Yangson from 2006 to 2012 worked for Western Construction and Equipment.

She was convicted of creating false checks issued to her or her husband, forging the owners’ signatures and making false accounting entries to make the checks appear to be payments to vendors.

She did not report the embezzled income to the IRS.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason ordered Yangson to nearly $207,000 in restitution to the IRS for taxes owed on stolen money.

Restitution to be paid to Western Construction and Equipment will be determined at a future hearing.

