ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Anchorage Fire Department says one of its firefighters was severely injured during a training exercise.

The department says the incident occurred Monday but that no other details would be immediately released.

The firefighter was taken to an Anchorage hospital.

The department says additional information will be released Tuesday.

