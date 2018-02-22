ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage man suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana has been charged with manslaughter in a 2017 fatal crash.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports Anchorage police Wednesday arrested 41-year-old Christopher Turkette in the death of a motorcyclist, 30-year-old Douglas Bittinger.

Police say Turkette on Aug. 8 was driving a car west on Dowling Road and turned onto the Old Seward Highway, where the car struck Bittinger’s motorcycle. Bittinger died at the scene.

Police say Turkette turned on a flashing yellow arrow and was required to yield to the motorcycle.

Police obtained toxicology samples from Turkette and received the results Wednesday. He was arrested at his home.

Turkette remained in custody Thursday at the Anchorage jail. Online court records do not list his attorney.

The post Anchorage man charged with manslaughter in fatal 2017 crash appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.