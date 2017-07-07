Anchorage man sentenced to 5 years for sixth DUI conviction

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage man was sentenced to five years in prison for a conviction of driving under the influence of alcohol for the sixth time in 20 years.

Anchorage television station KTVA (http://bit.ly/2sONw5F) reports 41-year-old Bernard Jack was sentenced Thursday.

Jack previously was convicted of driving under the influence in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2011 and 2012.

A caller in May 2016 reported a vehicle weaving and hitting curbs off Boniface Parkway and the Glenn Highway in Anchorage.

Police found Jack passed out in a car parked sideways in a driveway. Breath testing indicated a blood alcohol content of .25 percent.

Jack pleaded no contest in September to felony driving under the influence.

Superior Court Judge Michael Corey described Jack as extraordinarily dangerous to the community with zero prospects for rehabilitation.

