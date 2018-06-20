Anchorage mother, 5-year-old son die in Matanuska River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say the two people who died in the Matanuska River near Palmer were a boy and his mother from Anchorage.

The bodies of 29-year-old Amanda Lange and 5-year-old Gabriel Lange were recovered from the river.

Troopers shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday received a report that two people had fallen into the river near Matanuska River Park off the old Glenn Highway.

Troopers say the boy was playing or walking in the water and stepped or fell into deeper water.

Amanda Lange tried to rescue the boy but both were swept downstream.

A bystander called 911. Troopers were joined in the search by emergency responders and volunteers from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Palmer and Butte.

