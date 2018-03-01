ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 27-year-old man spotted dragging a wrapped body to his sport utility vehicle has been arrested and held on suspicion of first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

Anchorage police responding to 911 calls arrested Simon Weyiouanna on Wednesday night in a residential area of west Anchorage.

Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Investigators say Weyiouanna picked up the woman and took her to his home for a paid sexual encounter.

Police say a fight broke out and Weyiouanna stabbed the woman repeatedly in the upper body.

Police say Weyiouanna wrapped the woman in a sheet and dragged her outside toward his parked SUV. Neighbors saw him and called 911.

Police spokesman MJ Thim (tim) says the public response was critical to the arrest of the homicide suspect.

The post Anchorage police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.