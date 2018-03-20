Anchorage police identify man killed in weekend shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a man found dead of a gunshot wound in a car of the city’s south side.

Police say 28-year-old Jacob Stough was shot Friday night in his upper body in one of three weekend shootings.

Witnesses spotted a car blocking traffic and found Stough dead inside. Police say he was targeted and the shooting is related to drugs.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, police took calls of shots fired in a parking lot in on the Old Seward Highway. Two adults with gunshot wounds, including one person with life-threatening injuries, were transported to a hospital.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police investigated a shooting on west 88th Avenue. Investigators determined a man at a party was shot in the lower body.

