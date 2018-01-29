Anchorage police investigate fatal shooting at trailer park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a mobile home in the Spenard neighborhood.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports witnesses at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday called police to report shots fired.

As police responded to 36th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, more calls came in about shots fired nearby in the 3400 block of Spenard Road.

Police spokesman MJ Thim says officers found a man dead in a home at the Penguin Trailer Court at Spenard Road near 36th Avenue.

Officers and police dogs searched near the home. Police have put out no information about a suspect and have not released the identity of the man killed.

