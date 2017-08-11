ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Police shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday received a report of an injured man near Northern Lights Boulevard and A Street.

They found a man with stab wounds in his upper body. Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2ut6QC9) reports the man was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators questioned several people in the area.

No one was taken into custody but police say they don’t believe there’s a public safety threat.

The post Anchorage police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.