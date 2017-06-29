ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating a fatal stabbing near the location where a man was killed three weeks ago.

Police at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday took a report of a person stabbed at Fourth Avenue and Karluk Street.

They found a mortally wounded person. The name and the gender of the victim were not immediately released.

Police searched for the assailant but have not reported a suspect in custody.

The incident occurred within two blocks of a June 8 fatal stabbing.

Police reported a man died after he was stabbed just before 8 a.m. outside Bean’s Cafe, a prominent Anchorage soup kitchen, on Third Avenue near Karluk Street.

The post Anchorage police investigate stabbing near soup kitchen appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.