Anchorage police open homicide inquiry after man’s death
By KFQD News
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 11:34 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The death of a 36-year-old Anchorage man has become a homicide investigation.

Tyshaun Gray was found dead at a home in the Spenard neighborhood.

Police early Monday afternoon were called to a home on Chugach Way between Spenard Road and Arctic Boulevard.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and determined Gray was a homicide victim and that his death was not random.

Police have identified a 23-year-old “person of interest” in the death and a 43-year-old woman who may have witnessed the death.

Police have not said how Gray died.

