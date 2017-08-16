Anchorage police say man was shot during home invasion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An early morning shooting in southwest Anchorage is being investigated as a home invasion and a homicide.

Anchorage police say a resident of a home shot one of two men who attempted to enter the home Tuesday.

Police responding to a call of shots fired found a man with a chest wound lying in a driveway. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday took a call of the shooting on Core Court off west 88th Avenue near Jewel Lake Road.

Police have made no arrests. They say the shooting was not random.

