ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are looking for three people who robbed a bar and took a shot at a man in the bar’s parking lot.

Police say two men and woman shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday walked into the Flight Deck Bar in midtown Anchorage. A man pulled out a gun, ordered patrons and staff to the floor and fired a shot.

The three suspects stole liquor and fled.

A man in a pickup watched the three leave. Police say the suspect with the gun pointed a gun at the truck and fired. The driver quickly drove away.

Six people were in the bar and two were in the truck. No one was injured.

Police describe the man with the gun as African-American and the two other suspects as Alaska Native.

The post Anchorage police seek 3 who fired shots inside, outside bar appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.