Anchorage police seek SUV in fatal hit-and-run investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Anchorage Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police on Monday announced 24-year-old Jacob Askoak was the man killed Saturday night as he walked near Fourth Avenue and Boniface Parkway on Anchorage’s east side.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a Mercedes sport utility vehicle.

They say it was blue with a chrome front grill or brush guard.

Police say the model may have been a ML320 or an ML350. The SUV may have front-end damage, a damaged hood and a damaged windshield.

