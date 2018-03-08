Anchorage police start full-time patrols on Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Anchorage Police Department has announced it will immediately begin full-time patrols along the Seward Highway as far as Ingram Creek.

KTUU-TV reports that the department on Wednesday said the patrols will be permanent.

Police Chief Justin Doll says the department is looking to maintain order on the highway. But he says the department will also be able to respond to crashes and provide police services like it would any other part of the city.

The highway was patrolled by Alaska State Troopers until last summer, when the department closed its Girdwood post citing state budget cuts.

Anchorage began limited patrols along the highway last October, which had been paid for by a one-time $200,000 legislative grant.

The Anchorage Assembly has since passed a tax ordinance to fund the patrols.

