Anchorage police use phone app to locate homeless camps
By KFQD News
|
Jun 20, 2017 @ 9:20 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A new mobile phone application has been helping Anchorage police locate illegal homeless camp sites.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rM9UvO ) the public app calls on Alaska residents to report sightings of homeless camp sites. Officers then investigate residents’ tips on where the camps might be.

More than 800 reports have come in since the app launched in November.

Authorities are using the app to clear the illegal campsites, but are also traveling with a social worker so the homeless people can get the help they need.

