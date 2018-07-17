Anchorage residents buy palm tree landmark at auction

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage residents have banded together to purchase a neon-lit palm tree from the federal government.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the 22-foot-tall tree was previously owned by the Paradise Inn and was a landmark of the Spenard neighborhood.

Federal authorities seized the motel last year following a criminal case against the owner. The tree was later put up for auction.

Jay Stange, a teacher and community activist, headed the effort to buy the tree on behalf of Spenard boosters. He says an online fundraiser garnered $2,700 with about 59 people contributing to the purchase.

Stange was notified Monday that they had won the auction.

Stange says the tree will become a public art installation, but no decisions have been made for where it will be placed.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

