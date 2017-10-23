ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Adrian Murfitt’s favorite country songs could be heard at an Anchorage hotel ballroom as residents shared stories about the man who was killed Oct. 1 during the Las Vegas concert shooting.

KTUU-TV reports that hundreds of people gathered at the hall Saturday evening to remember Murfitt, who was one of two Alaska residents killed during the shooting. Forty-nine-year-old Dorene Anderson, also of Anchorage, was the other resident killed in the shooting, which took the lives of 58 people, plus the shooter.

The 35-year-old Murfitt was a commercial fisher who spent summers in Bristol Bay. He was born in Anchorage and graduated from Dimond High School.

North Pole resident Rob McIntosh was shot three times, but was released from the hospital and was recovering in Las Vegas as of Oct. 11.

The post Anchorage residents honor neighbor killed in Vegas shooting appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.