Anchorage robbery suspects arrested after shots fired, chase

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested two men suspected of armed robberies at a pair of coffee stands.

The arrests followed a high-speed chase in which shots were exchanged.

Police at 8:30 a.m. Monday took a call of an armed robbery at Caffe D’Arte in east Anchorage and an hour later at Heavenly Cup in southeast Anchorage.

Witnesses in both robberies reported seeing a suspect get into a sport utility vehicle.

Police after the second robbery spotted a suspect vehicle in south Anchorage. When an officer tried to stop the SUV, the suspects fired at the officer, who returned gunfire.

After a high-speed chase, police boxed in the SUV and arrested two men inside.

A police car struck a light pole in the incident.

