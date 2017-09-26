Anchorage robbery suspects arrested after shots fired, chase
By KFQD News
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 9:52 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested two men suspected of armed robberies at a pair of coffee stands.

The arrests followed a high-speed chase in which shots were exchanged.

Police at 8:30 a.m. Monday took a call of an armed robbery at Caffe D’Arte in east Anchorage and an hour later at Heavenly Cup in southeast Anchorage.

Witnesses in both robberies reported seeing a suspect get into a sport utility vehicle.

Police after the second robbery spotted a suspect vehicle in south Anchorage. When an officer tried to stop the SUV, the suspects fired at the officer, who returned gunfire.

After a high-speed chase, police boxed in the SUV and arrested two men inside.

A police car struck a light pole in the incident.

The post Anchorage robbery suspects arrested after shots fired, chase appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Charging bear shot, killed after killing chickens ...
Motorcycle driver dies in crash at Anchorage inter...
Alaska has highest rate of gun ownership in US
Alaska electric cooperative’s Bethel turbine plan ...
Alaska homeowner shoots 725-pound brown bear on hi...
Alaska natives, non-natives gather to learn Tlingi...
Comments