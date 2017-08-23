Anchorage woman dies in single-truck crash on Parks Highway
By KFQD News
Aug 23, 2017 @ 9:57 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage woman died when her pickup crashed on the Parks Highway south of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers say the crash killed 25-year-old Charlene Peterson.

Troopers took a call on the crash at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Peterson was driving south near Mile 324.7, about 23 miles north of Nenana, when her truck left the roadway and flipped.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

