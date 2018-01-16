Anchorage woman dies of gunshot wounds suffered in December
By KFQD News
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 11:39 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage woman has died of gunshot wounds suffered two weeks ago.

Anchorage police announced Monday that 19-year-old Juanita Lolesio had died.

Police just before 3 a.m. Dec. 30 received a call that shots had been fired near the 100 block of Oklahoma Street about a block north of Turpin Park in east Anchorage.

Officers found shell casings in the street.

About 15 minutes later, a woman arrived at a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

She was accompanied by witnesses, whom police questioned.

Police say are investigating the case as a homicide but say they have no new information on a suspect.

