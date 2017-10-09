Anchorage’s famous reindeer, Star, dies at age 15
By KFQD News
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 10:05 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A famous reindeer that could be seen walking the streets of downtown Anchorage has died at age 15.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2z72jrX ) that Star the reindeer died on Saturday.

A note posted on her pen by owner Albert Whitehead says Star tied in his arms.

Whitehead took Star on a short walk and she collapsed after returning home.

Whitehead says she spent her last days hanging out and eating her favorite treats, such as grapes and mini wheats.

Star was an Anchorage staple for both local residents and tourists.

The post Anchorage’s famous reindeer, Star, dies at age 15 appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Sole survivor of plane crash claims pilot intentio...
Ombudsman: Officers who made inmates strip acted w...
Alaska road extending to west Douglas Island almos...
Man jailed on felony charges dies in state custody
Judge to decide fate of Alaska’s largest newspaper...
More than 1 ounce of meth seized by Ketchikan poli...
Comments