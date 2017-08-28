Appeals court upholds 2008 rape conviction of Juneau man

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Court of Appeals upheld earlier rulings in the conviction of a Juneau man on charges of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree assault.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2wD7YHJ ) Alper R. Johnson was found guilty in 2008 for the rape of a Juneau woman at a party. He appealed for post-conviction relief, alleging his attorney was ineffective because she did not object to two statements made by the prosecutor, and that he was entitled to a new trial because of newly discovered evidence.

That appeal was denied because it was found Johnson’s defense attorney had no grounds to object to the statements, and therefore could not be found to be incompetent.

