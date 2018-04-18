Armed robber sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for armed robberies in Anchorage.

Federal prosecutors say Kaleem Fredericks was sentenced Monday to 10 years, 10 months for bank robbery, brandishing a gun during a violent crime and other theft counts.

An accomplice, 25-year-old Calel Crofford, was sentenced in January to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Fredericks and Crofford over eight days in August 2016 robbed a bank, three liquor stores and a gas station, pointing a loaded short-barreled shotgun and a BB gun that looked like a real handgun at clerks.

They also smashed and grabbed jewelry from a Dimond Center mall kiosk.

Prosecutors say the total stolen was just under $31,000.

They were arrested after buying airplane tickets for the Virgin Islands.

