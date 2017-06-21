Army Corps worker dies in Alaska construction accident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Army Corps of Engineers says one of its employees died at a construction site at North Pole, Alaska.

The agency says the accident involved construction equipment and occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday at the Chena River flood control project.

North Pole police, Alaska State Troopers and North Pole Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene. The worker was declared dead by medical personnel about a half hour after the accident.

The name of the worker has not been released pending notification of family.

The agency says an investigation is underway.

North Pole is 14 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

