Autopsy scheduled for man who exchanged shots with troopers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An autopsy will determine the cause of death for a 27-year-old man who exchanged gunfire with Alaska State Troopers.

Dwight Heckman of Pilot Station died Thursday night as troopers tried to arrest him on assault charges.

Troopers provided more details of the death Monday but say the cause has not been determined.

Village residents Wednesday reported Heckman assaulted a woman, fired shots and fled.

A trooper Thursday afternoon tried to contact Heckman as he drove an all-terrain vehicle. Troopers say Heckman pulled out a handgun, put it to his head and ran into woods.

Four hours later, the trooper again spotted Heckman, who fired shots and ran further into woods.

More troopers arrived Thursday night. They attempted to contact Heckman and four exchanged gunfire with him. Troopers found Heckman dead.

