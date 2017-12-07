Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Acoustic “Live At The Grammy Museum” Album

Photo Credit: Jeff Forney

Two months ago, Avenged Sevenfold performed a rare acoustic set at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Now, in light of the band’s first-ever Grammy nomination, they’re releasing recordings from that show in a live acoustic album titled Live at the Grammy Museum.

The 11-track collection features a mix of performances and spoken introductions for each track. The digital-only album will be released December 8, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Grammy Museum’s education programs.

Avenged Sevenfold’s “The Stage,” the title track from the band’s latest album, is nominated for Best Rock Song at the 2018 Grammys, held January 28 in New York City. Their competition includes Metallica‘s “Atlas, Rise!”, K.Flay‘s “Blood in the Cut,” Nothing More‘s “Go to War,” and Foo Fighters‘ “Run.”

Along with Live at the Grammy Museum, Avenged Sevenfold is also releasing a deluxe edition of The Stage on December 22, featuring a variety of covers and live tracks. They’ll launch a North American headlining tour January 12 in Nashville.

Here’s the Live at the Grammy Museum track list:

Opening

Introduction to “As Tears Go By”

“As Tears Go By”

Introduction to “Hail to the King”

“Hail to the King”

Introduction to “Roman Sky”

“Roman Sky”

Introduction to “Exist”

“Exist”

Introduction to “So Far Away”

“So Far Away”

