Bear collapses tent with camper inside; woman not injured

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A black bear collapsed the tent of a camper at a municipal park in Anchorage but a 58-year-old woman inside was not injured.

Christine Chalp stayed inside her sleeping back and told police she played dead to prevent the bear from mauling her.

Chalp was camping Tuesday when police took a call that a bear was on her tent. Responding officers didn’t find the bear but saw trash and food at the campsite that may have attracted the bear.

Police took Chalp into custody after discovering she faced a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant following a previous arrest for disorderly conduct.

Police also cited Chalp for illegally feeding game for the unsecured food around the tent.

Chalp remained jailed Wednesday. Online court records do not show that she has an attorney.

