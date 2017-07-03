Bear crashes through window of Alaska’s boy’s bedroom
By KFQD News
Jul 3, 2017 @ 9:10 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A huge crash jolted 11-year-old Zach Landis awake in his Anchorage home, but it soon became clear this wasn’t an ordinary intruder or even his sisters playing a trick on him.

A black bear had just broken through the garden-level window of Zach’s tiny bedroom and was whimpering like a scared dog in the room. The boy screamed, and the man-sized animal bolted out the window and disappeared.

The boy scrambled over shattered glass and ran upstairs to tell his parents. His father called police after seeing the damage left behind. No one was hurt, just shaken up.

The Monday night incident is the latest encounter between bears and humans this summer in the nation’s largest state, including four bear maulings in the last two weeks.

