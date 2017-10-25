ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An airport at the northernmost point of Alaska had a surprise hurdle on its runway Monday.

KTVA reports that a seal estimated to weigh 450 pounds was removed from the Utqiagvik Airport runway by way of sled.

A photo and video of the bearded seal lounging on the runway was shared on Facebook . The state Department of Transportation got in on the fun by warning pilots of “low sealings” at the airport.

Meadow Bailey, the department’s communications director, says Utqiagvik experienced heavy storms Monday. Staff found the seal while clearing the runway. It was removed by North Slope Animal Control.

The post Bearded seal removed from Northern Alaska airport’s runway appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.