Bergmann Hotel up for sale days after manager’s arrest

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Owners of Juneau’s condemned Bergmann Hotel have put the historic building up for sale, days after its former manager was arrested on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine.

The Juneau Empire reports that Breffni Place Properties announced on Sunday it will attempt to sell the hotel as well as two other nearby houses that have been the subject of police raids.

Dave D’amato, power of attorney for the Barrett family, which owns the hotel, said the low-income residents of the hotel were causing problems in the surrounding area. He called the hotel the epicenter of a crisis.

D’amato said the Barrett family tried to partner with the Alaska Mental Health Trust to combat the hotel’s problems, but it didn’t work out.

Owners are looking for a “civic-minded” organization to purchase the properties.

