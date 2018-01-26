BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – The Bethel City Council has approved a resolution to create a task force to focus on alcohol-related issues in the community.

KYUK-AM reports that the Association of Village Council Presidents requested the task force and Mayor Richard Robb introduced it Tuesday night.

The push for the task force started after the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board awarded Bethel a third and final package store liquor license last year.

The Mayor of Bethel, or a designated person on the Mayor’s behalf, will chair the task force. It is open to participation from the entire community.

Villagers, including Mike Williams Sr. of Akiak, have supported the task force. Williams said the community has been increasingly impacted by alcohol issues. He urged the council to start the task force immediately.

The post Bethel City Council to create task force for alcohol issues appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.