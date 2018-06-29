Bethel police increase enforcement of ATV rules

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Bethel police are stepping up enforcement of laws concerning all-terrain vehicles in an effort to make area roads safer.

KYUK-AM reports police are planning for their enforcement efforts to be more visible, so residents will be reminded of the road rules for ATVs.

An ATV driver must be licensed and insured. Minors can drive only when their parents are within 100 feet of them.

ATVs can be driven on city roads but cannot exceed 15 mph. The vehicles cannot be driven on highways.

Bethel Police Chief Burke Waldron says a wreck at 15 mph can still be deadly for infants and toddlers, so young children must be in car seats.

