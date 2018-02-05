BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – A Bethel police officer has returned to full duty after state prosecutors dismissed assault charges against him.

KYUK-AM reports that Martin Oulton returned to the station on Friday. Oulton had been accused of domestic assault on his girlfriend. He was put on administrative leave in early January after being arrested and charged.

Prosecutors say the case against Oulton lacked adequate evidence to move forward.

Bethel Police Chief Burke Waldron says the investigation found inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s statements.

The Bethel Police Department says “the decision to return Oulton to active duty was made on all the information at hand and not because the state dismissed the case.”

The post Bethel police officer’s domestic assault charges dismissed appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.