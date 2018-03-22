Big Lake arrested man on suspicion of attempted murder

BIG LAKE, Alaska (AP) – A Big Lake man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that left another man wounded.

Alaska State Troopers arrested 46-year-old Martin Vandever early Thursday morning.

Troopers at about 12:30 a.m. drove to a Big Lake home in response to a report of a man shot.

Investigators say Vandever argued with the second man and shot him. The injured man was transported to Mat-Su Regional and was reported as stable.

Vandever was taken into custody and held without bail. He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Online court records do not list charges or Vandever’s attorney.

