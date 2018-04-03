Big Lake man arrested in stabbing of family member

BIG LAKE, Alaska (AP) – A 42-year-old Big Lake man suspected of stabbing a family member and threatening Alaska State Troopers has been arrested on suspicion of felony assault and assault on a peace officer.

Archie MacNeven was arrested Monday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a stabbing met MacNeven at a Big Lake home. They say he brandished a knife and pointed it at officers.

Troopers deployed a stun gun to arrest him.

Investigators say MacNeven stabbed a family member more than once. The family member suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

MacNeven was jailed at Mat-Su Pretrial in Palmer and held without bail.

Online court records do not list his attorney.

