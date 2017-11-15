Bill to open Arctic refuge to drilling advances

WASHINGTON (AP) – Oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge moved closer as a key Senate panel approved a bill to open the remote refuge to energy exploration.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday approved the drilling measure, 13-10. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined 12 Republicans to back the bill.

Opening the remote refuge to oil and gas drilling is a longtime Republican priority that most Democrats fiercely oppose. The 19.6-million acre refuge is home to polar bears, caribou, migratory birds and other wildlife.

Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski says drilling can be done safely with new technology. She says the measure would generate $2 billion in royalties over the next decade, with half the money going to her home state.

