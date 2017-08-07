Biologists optimistic for deer season in Juneau area

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Wildlife biologists say all indications point to a good season for deer hunters in the Juneau area.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2fltnOs ) during surveys this spring, biologists counted an increase in pellets, and as such, they’re expecting an increase in successful hunts.

Biologists count “pellet groups” – piles of droppings – to assess the health of deer populations in different areas around the southeast region of the state.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game regional supervisor Ryan Scott says the amount of pellet groups can’t be directly tied to a number of deer, as “one deer can leave a lot of poop,” but it does tend to correlate with the number of deer hunters shoot.

Deer season opened on Aug. 1 for bucks.

